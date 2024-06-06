Following Resident Evil 4 and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth fallout, the Silent Hill 2 remake is avoiding 'yellow paint' trend

Silent Hill 2 won't feature yellow paint around its environments to help guide players, though you will have a fully customizable HUD.

Yellow paint has been the focus of countless online debates so far in 2024. Modders attempted to remove the yellow paint from Resident Evil 4 remake, and the notorious yellow paint discourse then came for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Some claim it breaks their sense of 'immersion' whereas some developers argue you can guide in more creative ways. For many, though, it's a handy accessibility feature for those who need it and non-consequential for those who don't.

Now, it's Konami's turn to speak on the matter. In a new Famitsu interview, Silent Hill series producer Motoi Okamoto reveals that Silent Hill 2's remake won't feature yellow paint to guide players around environments, and also shares that UI elements like the remake's heads-up display will be entirely customizable for the player.

If you're not familiar with the classic Konami horror game, you might not know protagonist James Sunderland's head would turn towards interactable objects around the environment, which at the time was a pretty novel feature. Silent Hill 2's remake will retain this feature, and add lighting and other environmental clues to direct players towards things they can interact with.

However, Okamoto tells Famitsu that because Silent Hill 2's remake has pivoted to a third-person camera perspective, rather than sticking with the original fixed camera and tank controls, it's more of a challenge to outline objects you can interact with. To counter this, a button prompt will appear over items that James can interact with, but it sounds like this too can be turned off and customized.

Silent Hill 2 remake launches later this year on October 8, exclusively for PS5, just in time for Halloween. Fans are already saying James looks "kinda meow" now after his slight redesign, and I'm going to leave you to figure out what that means.

Ignore the yellow paint detractors – visual cues are great for games.