Halo: Reach devs "had to fight tooth and nail to keep space combat" after Bungie wanted to cut it, and the FPS was originally supposed to have a second mission using it

In a game stuffed with unforgettable moments, the one Halo: Reach mission that throws you into the thick of a giant space battle remains a glowing highlight, but it was apparently a battle in itself to even get space combat into the game at all.

Responding to a viral Halo: Reach mod that lets players enter ship-to-ship combat against each other, former Bungie designer Niles Sankey remembers pitching the iconic mission The Long Night of Solace and then struggling to keep it in for launch.

"Might surprise people that we had to fight tooth and nail to keep space combat in Reach," Sankey tweets. "Higherups at Bungie wanted to cut space combat (which wasn't unreasonable, since the feature/content requests were significant). In fact, there was originally TWO space combat mission planned in Reach. The second was to happen right before the last mission."