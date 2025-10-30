Halo MMO from OG Age of Empires and Halo Wars devs was canceled because a former Xbox boss wanted a bonus, says dev, despite Microsoft projecting it'd make $1 billion

Ensemble's Project Titan sounded like a dream

Ensemble Studios' (of Age of Empires and Halo Wars fame) Halo MMO was apparently killed to secure an Xbox executive's bonus, according to one former developer.

Cast your mind back to Halo's golden years in 2008 - Halo 3 just became a juggernaut, Ensemble Studios' Halo Wars strategy game was on the horizon, and whispers about the same studio working on an MMO set in the sci-fi universe were in the air. However, things took a bit of a nosedive when Microsoft unceremoniously shut down Ensemble.

"You see, we estimated 3.5 years to finish Titan if we did it right," Peterson continued. "And that's beyond Mattrick’s drop-dead date. So by firing ALL of Ensemble, he didn't have to pay for our expensive studio for 3 years, and he didn't care about Titan. All he lost was a game studio who never sold less than 3 million copies of everything we made. I don't believe he did justice to Microsoft stockholders but hey - Don started as an EA hatchet man so what would you expect?"

