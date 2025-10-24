24 years later, Halo's most infamous level is getting fixed as the remake devs try to bring "better wayfinding, navigation, and diversity in enemy encounters" to The Library

Halo: Combat Evolved is a beloved game full of memorable levels, but its most famous stage is more often remembered for the wrong reasons. The Library is the part Halo fans warn series newcomers about, and the devs behind the upcoming remake aim to make an array of changes to fix the infamous stage.

The upcoming Halo: Campaign Evolved will feature an array of changes to improve the pacing and playability of certain stages, and in an Xbox Wire post breaking down the remake, the devs are very explicit about the implications: "Yes, we mean The Library."

"We learned from Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary that there was still an appetite for things like better wayfinding, navigation, and diversity in enemy encounters," creative director Max Szlagor says. "In The Library specifically, which features several Flood encounters, we wanted to reevaluate the pacing and enhance the environmental storytelling. We've added new lines to Guilty Spark, which guide players through the level, and there’s new dialogue that gives more insight into the narrative as it plays out."

Halo: Campaign Evolved | Roundtable Reveal - YouTube Watch On

It's been years since I last played Halo 1, but even with that distance from it, I still remember The Library mostly as a seemingly endless series of hallways where the fleshy Flood enemies would keep pouring out of the rafters. The level's reputation may overstate just how bad it is – you're still playing Halo at the end of the day, so there's a limit to how terrible it can be – but it's certainly a low point of the campaign.

There are other tweaks to the campaign, too, with weapons and vehicles from later entries appearing here. The game also now supports four-player co-op, which means the devs "had to think about how all of the original encounters and spaces can scale to accommodate that many players," according to Szlagor.

In the end, though, even with some bigger changes coming to a level like The Library, the developers are "not changing the stories, it’s about refining and adding context to this moment, and other levels like it, so players can stay on track."

