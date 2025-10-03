"I can't shake the feeling that…": Hades 2 fan gifted with the most holy of Boons somehow predicts major plot twist a year before its reveal

Miracles do happen, at least when they pertain to Hades 2. One fan on Reddit apparently gifted the great Boon of psychic ability by some combination of Zeus-Athena–luck was able to predict a big twist about Hecate a year before developer Supergiant made it obvious. (Prepare for major spoilers after this sentence!)

"I can't shake the feeling that Hecate is a future version of Melinoë," said the Reddit user, who has since deleted their account (another user recently dredged up the old post). "The more I play through the early access the more I'm convinced."

According to some interpretations of Greek mythology, which the Hades games adapt for their more wholesome, more roguelike narratives, the deathly goddess Melinoë might be another title for the great witch-goddess Hecate. Though, Hecate is also closely associated with dogs and stuff, so the Reddit user still had a decent amount of deductions to make.

"Even Zagreus is sometimes referred to as a different name for Dionysus, and they're clearly not the same person in Hades," notes the user. Still, they can see that Supergiant's Hecate art always obscures at least half of her body.

"We are fighting Chronos after all, the literal embodiment of time, so some future/past selves shenanigans aren't completely out of the question," says the post, which still has only 84 upvotes as of writing. In any case, the writer is essentially correct – Hades 2 ultimately reveals Hecate went to the beginning of time and raised Melinoë to fulfill her singular purpose: taking down Chronos.

"Insane redditors strike again, holy shit," says one comment on the original Reddit thread. "congrats bro."

First major Hades 2 update fixes all sorts of glitches and makes one of the most annoying minibosses easier.