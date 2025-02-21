GamesRadar+ is changing its comments system
Heads up on an important change to commenting
On Wednesday, February 26, we will close down our current Disqus-based commenting system and transition to a new commenting platform powered by Viafoura.
What this means for you:
- A Fresh Start: While our current Discord-based comments have served us well, this change means we won’t be importing older comments into the new system. We’re starting with a clean slate.
- Your Comments: If you’d like to keep a record of your past contributions, please take a moment to export and save your comments before the transition. You can do this on your Disqus profile.
Thanks for being an essential part of our community. We’ll be looking for your feedback as we make the move and we’re excited to see how we can improve your commenting experience.
Sam Loveridge is the Brand Director and former Global Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar. She joined the team in August 2017. Sam came to GamesRadar after working at TrustedReviews, Digital Spy, and Fandom, following the completion of an MA in Journalism. In her time, she's also had appearances on The Guardian, BBC, and more. Her experience has seen her cover console and PC games, along with gaming hardware, for a decade, and for GamesRadar, she's in charge of the site's overall direction, managing the team, and making sure it's the best it can be. Her gaming passions lie with weird simulation games, big open-world RPGs, and beautifully crafted indies. She plays across all platforms, and specializes in titles like Pokemon, Assassin's Creed, The Sims, and more. Basically, she loves all games that aren't sports or fighting titles! In her spare time, Sam likes to live like Stardew Valley by cooking and baking, growing vegetables, and enjoying life in the countryside.
