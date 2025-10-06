Valve marches over to its desk to remove a Counter-Strike 2 map after just 2 days, seemingly over a "gamer word" hidden in a file

Quick-fingered Counter-Strike 2 players got to have an unexpectedly exclusive experience last Thursday, when a new map was added only to be yoinked away shortly after. In an update on October 6, the esteemed developer and publisher announced the addition of four community maps, but only three survived into the weekend.

Transit, Golden, Palacio, and Rooftop were the four locations plucked from player-made offerings to be canonized in Counter-Strike 2 proper. Valve provided a brief rundown of them in a Steam news blast, stating Transit was coming to wingman.

But then, two days later, de_transit was gone.

"One of the maps, Transit, has been removed due to potential copyright issues and one of the entity names having a gamer word," SteamDB observed (not an official Valve account, to be clear).

Transit getting removed because of an entity named a racial slur (with possible copyright infringement) and fucking over 4 other environment artist mapping careers is the biggest CS mapping fumble of all time https://t.co/4Jb4mHhqi8 pic.twitter.com/ovdaPlQ8I5October 3, 2025

Without being able to play it properly anymore, it's hard to say what these problems came down to. However, the term "gamer word" does evoke a certain slur uttered by one Felix 'PewDiePie' Kjellberg during a Twitch stream in 2017 that was quickly dubbed a "heated gaming moment."

The question then becomes where this word came up, because surely it wasn't in anything visible to anyone playing? As PC Gamer notes, an Easter egg in Transit paid tribute to 2022 cat sim Stray, with posters you could interact with across the playfield. Touch all four and you unlock a fifth for a little, wholesome surprise.

Thus, the likeliest answer seems to be it occurred in the backend, amid all the code, and that a particular filename, created flippantly by one of the devs, is what was eventually flagged and led to the takedown. The above post on X/Twitter quotes a dev on a Discord server associated with the map taking responsibility for the mishap.

"I want to say it was my fault. That entity was just a joke that I forgot to rename. I won't make any excuses, I just want to apologize to everyone. That's all," says the Discord user, named Rikuda.

Some speculation centers on a building in the map bearing resemblance to a location from the Disney cartoon Phineas and Ferb, but references like that are relatively common, and it’s a pretty specific touchstone. Whatever went on here, it's a shame nobody can enjoy Transit any more, and it’s a reminder to everyone to triple-check anything they put out for public consumption. That, and don't user gamer words.

