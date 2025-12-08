Team Fortress 2 Classic mod delayed to January, and also isn't actually called Team Fortress 2 Classic anymore as Valve apparently asked for a name change

It's now called Team Fortress 2 Classified, instead

Team Fortress 2 Classic – a mod that sets out to offer a new TF2 experience but with the "original inspirations and tone" of Valve's FPS original – has been pushed back to January 2026, as the devs also confirm it'll be releasing under a new name when it arrives.

In a new post on Steam, gameplay lead Nito and the mod team at Eminoma officially introduce Team Fortress 2 Classified – removing one letter and adding four more in a move that should satisfy an apparent request from Valve. "As most of you pieced together quickly, Valve requested a few months ago that we rename our mod, because the name Team Fortress 2 Classic was too similar to their Team Fortress Classic," the statement reads.

As for choosing a new name, the devs found it "surprisingly difficult" – but Classified ended up being a solid alternative. "Not only is it remarkably similar in terms of phonetics, but it also serves as a double entendre, with 'classify' both evoking 'to make something classic' and its literal definition, leaning us further into the spy film theming that early TF2 had carried. Classified documents, beige folders, and a slightly more serious tone: it all just fit what we were going for. Most importantly, it just passed the vibe check."

Even after the new name was decided upon, however, "it took a while to get approved," with "gray areas in the name policy" leaving Eminoma unsure if Classified would be permitted in the first place. There was apparently no way to get confirmation outside of submitting a build of the game for Steamworks review – a process which "can take up to several weeks each time." As such, rebranding "took a few months, which has changed our release plans."

And that brings us to the delay. "Despite us moving as fast as we can to reach the previous vague 2025 release date, we're simply not able to meet it," the statement confirms. This is partially to give the team "a few more weeks of polishing and extensive testing," but also – more importantly – "that Steamworks review is a factor that we cannot control. Communication can be slow and inconsistent, and we need padding in our timeline to ensure there are no last-minute delays."

The team at Eminoma "want this game to be out as much as you do, but we only have one chance to make a first impression, and we need to do it right. Besides, it wouldn't be an authentic TF2 experience without a bit of Valve time."

As for what fans can expect, Team Fortress 2 Classified's Steam page states that "we've added quality-of-life features, remade and reworked scrapped content, and built onto it with full-size updates in homage to TF2's timeless style and tone." There's a whole new class – the Civilian – TF2 pre-release-inspired weapons, new game modes, and more.

