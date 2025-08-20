Seamlessly switch from crewing your ship to first-person exploration and combat in Jump Space

Jump Space (formerly known as Jump Ship) offers mission based co-operative exploration and combat for up to four players, while you fight for survival across the universe. As announced during the FGS Live From gamescom, Jump Space is coming to Steam Early Access on September 19, 2025, so you can grab some friends and blast off together.

What sets Jump Space apart from other games in the genre is the immersiveness of the experience, as you can seamlessly transition from steering your vessel through space as part of the crew, to spacewalking outside to fix an issue, or jetpacking to a nearby enemy ship to sabotage it. Land on a planet to scavenge for materials, while dealing with any threats through first-person shooting.

As you gather parts for your ship, it's up to you if you want to use them for maintenance, upgrades, or expansion into fresh capabilities. There are always plenty of options available, whether you're bolstering your defenses, ramping up your attack capabilities, or increasing your energy output for a faster ship speed.

There are no set roles for you and your crew, so you can float between pilot, engineer, and field operative as you see fit. When the enemy attacks, you'll need to improvise and adapt to whatever situations arise, and while this is clearly more fun with a group of friends, you can still get involved as a solo adventurer.

Jump Space will be blasting into Steam Early Access on September 19, 2025, followed by an Xbox Series launch at a later date, and you can wishlist it now on Steam to be notified as soon as early access becomes available.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.