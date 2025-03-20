Grim Soviet sci-fi inspired FPS Pioner reveals more of its MMO gameplay in a new trailer

Metro and Stalker fans will want to check this one out

Gritty MMO FPS Pioner just showed off a new gameplay trailer during the Future Games Show Spring Showcase.

Placed into a huge, grim world, it's up to you to determine how you're going to survive, exploring, crafting, and managing resources in order to stay safe in this threatening environment. With a deep story, as well as PvE missions and stressful PvP zones to contend with, there are plenty of things that can kill you in this Soviet-inspired world, and it's on you to stop that from happening.

The Soviet-style setting of Pioner means that there's plenty of Metro and Stalker feel to this world, but developer GFA Games wants to put realism first. Across a 50 square kilometre map, you won't have traditional health bars or levelling to take advantage of if you want to thrive. Instead, you'll need to carve out your own success story, crafting your own weapons or delving into the threating Shadowlands, dedicated PvP areas.

Across its narrative inspired by classic sci-fi, its intricate gunplay, and its hidden dungeons, Pioner offers a grim, threatening twist on the MMO FPS - though it'll still leave you a bit of time for fishing if that's what you're into. There's no release date set just yet, but GFA Games says that plenty more information about the game will be revealed on the way to its launch some time later this year.

Ali Jones
Ali Jones
News Editor

Ali Jones

News Editor

