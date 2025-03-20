FBC: Firebreak may be Remedy's first live-service game but the Control creators are going about it the right way, confirming that all playable post-launch content "will always be free"

FBC: Firebreak developer Remedy Entertainment debuted a brand-new look at its upcoming first-person shooter at our Future Games Show: Spring Showcase. It looks like an impressive new experience from the studio responsible for Alan Wake 2 and Control, but it may have got you wondering how Remedy plans on supporting its first ever online co-op game.

In an exclusive interview with GamesRadar+, FBC: Firebreak game director Mike Kayatta confirmed that Remedy has no intention of monetizing any playable content. "All of our playable post-launch content, like Jobs, will always be free."

Jobs are how Remedy describes the missions that you'll undertake in FBC: Firebreak. The Future Games Show showcased one of the first you'll encounter, with Paper Chase tasking you and two friends with diving into the Executive Sector of the Oldest House to put a stop to a bunch of rogue sticky notes which are propagating into the thousands, eating people, and then bringing them back as terrifying, shuffling monsters. You know, classic Remedy stuff.

Kayatta confirms that "you can buy cosmetics with money if you want," but they won't have "any sort of in-game effect." Remedy is yet to confirm how it will price these cosmetic items or what exactly it will be targeting, although I can confirm that FBC: Firebreak will let you customize your helmet, armor, gloves, voice, and sprays – so any of these could be up for grabs.

Still, Kayatta is firm on his intention to keep the player base together moving forward when Remedy considers the release of new missions for its 'mid-priced' title: "It was really important to us that everybody has access to the same pool of content."

The studio isn't ready just yet to offer any more details on its post-launch plans, although Kayatta did reaffirm that FBC: Firebreak is designed to be a different type of live-service experience.

"We very much do not want to give you a second job," he says. "We really wanted to avoid any sort of fear of missing out, which means that we're not interested in doing the traditional battle pass. We're also not interested in telling you to log in every day, and we're not going to punish you for stepping away, playing other games, and then coming back. Of course we'd love for you to play FBC: Firebreak all of the time, but it just comes down to making sure that you can play this game on its own terms."

You can learn more about the next game from Remedy Entertainment in our massive Big Preview of FBC: Firebreak. Here you'll join us as we dive deep into this ambitious endeavour following a recent visit to meet with the development team, with new gameplay details and screenshots too.

FBC: Firebreak is one of our most anticipated new games of 2025, where it is expected to land this summer. Remedy has confirmed that the game is launching on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. You'll also be able to access it through Game Pass Ultimate and the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. If you'd like to learn more about the game, wishlist FBC: Firebreak on Steam.