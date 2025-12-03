Bioshock creator Ken Levine's new narrative FPS Judas was shaped by a "stream of consciousness" where an anti-social character prefers vending machines to people: "Conversation is a prelude to failure"

Ken Levine, one of the masterminds behind BioShock, has a new FPS in the works, the mysterious Judas for Ghost Story Games. As details drip out about the project, he's provided us with an insight into the eponymous lead character, who seems rather heavily defined by how little they like other people.

"I often come up with ideas when I'm out on runs, and one day I thought of this speech that would define this character that we were trying to figure out," he says in a comment for the PlayStation Blog. "This speech popped in my head as I was struggling through the third mile."

The monologue starts with, "I only eat at vending machines, because I don't like interacting with waiters," before explaining the sentiment. This character hates when wait staff make recommendations to them, and they'd rather skip the pleasantries and order as soon as humanly possible.