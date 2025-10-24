Fortnite devs think removing guns from new proximity chat mode was a weird move, so now they're back in custom Delulu matches with up to 80 players – but players don't want guns: "Who is gonna tell him"

Fornite? Without guns?! So crazy right! The game's developers at Epic clearly started thinking so after removing the weapons from their new proximity chat mode, so they've reintroduced them along with the ability to make custom matches with up to 80 crowded players.

But, uh, this is awkward. Fortnite players didn't want guns to return to Delulu, the weekends-only mode where betrayal is a given. They want to keep throwing stink bombs at each other's butts.

"Who is gonna tell him," Fortnite content creator FitzyLeakz responds to Epic's lengthy Halloween update notes, where the developer calls ditching guns "a bold experiment."

"We saw a lot of the community embracing the new ways to hang out and have fun when gunplay wasn’t front and center, but we also heard your feedback that sometimes it's more fun to shoot your new friends and close out the match before a heal off," it explains. So, for the Delulu period beginning October 24, you can once again blast your way to victory like a stray dog on a spaceship, though Epic notes, "We may keep shaking up the meta frequently."

It's also adding the ability to create completely custom matches, which can contain as many as 80 players. Epic suggests you round up your college dorm to play, but explains that a match can still run with "as few as 1" player. In any case, a custom Delulu round sounds like a great way to settle a land dispute or something.

