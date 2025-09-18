"I am an employee at Square Enix, and I receive money to make games": Final Fantasy 14 boss Yoshi-P says he won't be "bored" with the MMO until he runs out of "things that require to be taken care of"

Final Fantasy 14 is a heartbreakingly idyllic fantasy world with bunny boys and job opportunities as a monk or a scholar – but on that note, the MMO is not only a daydream, it's also work. More specifically, it's director Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida's work, and he suggests he won't be bored with the 12-year-old game as long as he gets paid.

"I'm more of a businessman and I make games," he tells Noisy Pixel in a new interview with translated English captions. "People tend to say we're creators or creative, but I am an employee at Square Enix, and I receive money to make games, and I think my primary purpose is to make games so that we are delivering them to gamers out there, fans, players that want to consume our product.

"I think that is fundamental or a minimum requirement that I have because I belong to this company," Yoshida concludes. "Working in a company and feeling bored with a particular project and starting to claim, well, I don't like this game, I'm bored with this game – then I think people like that would need to sort of remove themselves from a corporate environment if they want to pursue that style"

Unlike these deviants, Yoshida assures us, "I don't have that strong personal desire to go into my own creative things," and therefore, he won't tire of Final Fantasy 14 until he feels he is done doing his job to the best of his ability.

"There are a lot of things that I have yet to actualize in 14," Yoshida says, "things that I want to do, things that I must do, things that require to be taken care of."

Final Fantasy 14 is getting a "big update" to bring out the "uniqueness of each job" in battle content, Yoshi-P says, before confusingly adding "that nothing is going to change" for those who like things the way they are.