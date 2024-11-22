Final Fantasy 14 Mobile kicked off 5 years ago when "a small team of die-hard" fans proposed the idea to MMO lead Yoshi-P, "armed with a 100-page proposal"

Final Fantasy 14 is coming to mobile soon, and it turns out that the project has been years in the making now - after being kickstarted by none other than the game's community itself.

After Dawntrail came the ever-loaded patch 7.1 , but there's even more exciting news for fans of Final Fantasy 14 now - its upcoming launch on mobile platforms. The on-the-go version of the beloved MMO was only recently unveiled, but it has been in production for quite some time now. As revealed in an official message from the new game's developers, Final Fantasy 14 Mobile actually boasts quite humble beginnings.

"Our journey began five years ago when a small team of die-hard FF14 fans traveled across the sea to meet with Mr. Yoshida, armed with a 100-page proposal," reads the post. "It felt a bit like standing before Bahamut Prime - we were confident in our preparation but didn't know what to expect." Director and producer Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida didn't hold back from accepting the project, however - in fact, he was enthusiastic.

"To our surprise, Mr. Yoshida didn't hesitate," continues the announcement. "Midway through our presentation, he pulled out a blackboard and started sketching ideas alongside us, just like you would before a tough Savage raid. It was clear he believed in the project, and that was the first big step towards the mobile adaptation." Yoshi-P was "deeply impressed" by the team's "dedication and love for the game," as well as the fans' idea.

Despite thinking it was "nearly impossible to adapt something so complex and full of content for mobile," the group's passion made Yoshi-P reconsider and finally, approve. If you're interested in learning more about how Final Fantasy 14 Mobile came to fruition and the dedicated fans' plans for the project, you can read their full statement here . As a longtime player of the MMO myself, I can't wait to see the adaptation launch.

Its devs aim to "respect and stay true to the original game," after all, with the hope that players "feel the same depth, immersion, and connection on mobile that they've experienced in Eorxea on PC and other platforms." That's been their goal from the very beginning, as they explain, and "five years later, that vision hasn't changed." All I'm saying is, if Yoshi-P has approved it, then I have full faith in the adaptation.

Final Fantasy 14's Yoshi-P assures that the MMO's mobile spin-off won't be a gacha game as "that's not what we're about"