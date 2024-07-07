After Fallout 4's update got the game-sized mod indefinitely delayed, Fallout: London team is now "waiting for the final green light"

Fallout: London, the "game-sized" Fallout 4 conversion mod taking the nuclear post-apocalypse to the English capital, is nearing a full release.

The Fallout: London conversion mod was previously indefinitely delayed due to Fallout 4's big next-gen update (and before that due to global conflicts), as Bethesda's patch ended up breaking several mods. "Systems based on F4 SE, which for those unaware is the framework behind basically all of the dialogue systems in Fallout London and many of the other mods out there - that will break," project lead Dean Carter explained at the time, but things seem to be moving ahead now.

"There has been a lot of speculation regarding our upcoming release, and we wanted to open up and clear the air for our supporters," Team FOLON tweeted yesterday. "The bottom line is that we've sent several builds over to GOG for QA testing and we are waiting for the final green light. Once they've completed the process of double-checking that Fallout: London and its installer work on all supported machines, we should be good to go. (Yes, we have our own installer, and downgrader too!)"

"It is in all of our interests that this final QA process is carried out in full, and we are very thankful that GOG is assisting," the statement continues. "While it may seem like not a lot is going on, we can assure you that the heads of the department have been working non-stop behind the scenes during this time to make the release build as good as it can be."

Team FOLON previously announced that, because the massive mod's install size is around "30 to 40 gigabytes," Fallout: London is simply too big to release on consoles or the traditional mod distribution website NexusMods, so digital storefront GOG stepped in to host the project and we should see it sometime soon.

Todd Howard recently expressed regret at not supporting Fallout 4 and Skyrim for longer, as he hinted at a 10-year horizon ahead for Starfield.