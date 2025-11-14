After 17 years, Bethesda finally seems to be making good on Fallout 3's disappointing collector's edition with a "fully functional" $300 Pip-Boy replica

News
By published

It's "not only fully functional, but wearable, and exhibition-grade displayable"

Fallout 3 Pip-Boy replica
(Image credit: The Wand Company)

Fallout – with its infinite deserts, homicidal bandits, and irradiated drinking water – is pretty low on the list of video game worlds I fantasize about living in. But its retro-chic technology does have a magnetic appeal, and Bethesda has spent years trying to offer the magic of a fully functional Pip-Boy to collectors. Now it seems the thing you'd actually want is here, albeit with a very steep price tag.

"The first ever fully functional, supremely accurate, wearable 1:1 replica of the Pip-Boy 3000 as used in Fallout 3 and Fallout New Vegas" is now available for pre-order from the Bethesda Gear store for the not so low price of $299.99. It does, admittedly, look just about cool enough to match the superlatives on the store page, which describe it as "not only fully functional, but wearable, and exhibition-grade displayable."

The market for Fallout collectables might've hit a low point with that "f***ing insulting" Fallout 76 collector's edition, but the Pip-Boy dream lived – first with a modular construction kit from The Wand Company letting you build your own Fallout 76 Pip-Boy, then with a similar $200 replica based on the Pip-Boy from the TV show.

Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.