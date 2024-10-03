Dragon Quest 3 creator's 'censorship' comments about the JRPG's remake were mistranslated and shared in a way "far removed from the true meaning" of the video, says new statement
Comments in a viral clip were allegedly "cut out of context"
It's been clarified that comments supposedly made by Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii and former Shonen Jump editor Kazuhiko Torishima about certain changes implemented in the Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake were mistranslated.
Earlier this week, a clip of Horii and Torishima – hosts of radio show KosoKoso Hōsō Kyoku – speaking on a talk show during Tokyo Game Show was shared around on social media with unofficial English subtitles. The clip, which at the time seemed to show the pair discussing changes made to certain Dragon Quest costumes as well as the selectable appearance of the protagonist in the upcoming remake, even ended up being shared by Elon Musk, but according to a new statement posted by KosoKoso Hōsō Kyoku (translated and reported on by Automaton), the translation of that viral clip wasn't accurate in the first place.
In the statement from the talk show's participants, it's claimed that the English subtitles were "mistranslated," giving the example that "puritan" was incorrectly interpreted as "sex education" in the video. Beyond that, it's alleged that some parts of the comments made by Horii and Torishima were "deliberately cut out of context and quoted as if the speaker was expressing a negative opinion against a certain ideology or belief" and ultimately shared "in a way that is far removed from the true meaning of the comments and the original content and message of the video in question."
#kosokoso放送局 から皆様へ日本時間の 9月30日午後、マスク氏が、メンバーの一部が出演した配信番組の英語字幕付き(誤訳)動画を転載した海外のニュースサイトをリポストした件の騒動と関連報道等につきまして、出演者から皆様へご報告とお願いです#maadspin pic.twitter.com/1H2ZzsLUqiOctober 3, 2024
KosoKoso Hōsō Kyoku hasn't provided a full new translation of the clip, but requested that people avoid dissecting parts of comments and quoting them "for the purpose of reinforcing the legitimacy of your own opinion."
Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake is set to launch next month, and producer Masaaki Hayasaka previously explained that the devs want players to have the "same feeling" exploring its world as they'd have in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, so it sounds like we can get ready to get delightfully lost in its beautiful pixel art world.
Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake may have "never happened" if its devs didn't have access to the art style Square Enix used to freshen up other beloved JRPGs.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake may have "never happened" if its devs didn't have access to the art style Square Enix used to freshen up other beloved JRPGs
Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake devs want players to have the "same feeling" exploring the JRPG's open world as they'd have in Zelda: Breath of the Wild