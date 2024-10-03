Dragon Quest 3 creator's 'censorship' comments about the JRPG's remake were mistranslated and shared in a way "far removed from the true meaning" of the video, says new statement

It's been clarified that comments supposedly made by Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii and former Shonen Jump editor Kazuhiko Torishima about certain changes implemented in the Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake were mistranslated.

Earlier this week, a clip of Horii and Torishima – hosts of radio show KosoKoso Hōsō Kyoku – speaking on a talk show during Tokyo Game Show was shared around on social media with unofficial English subtitles. The clip, which at the time seemed to show the pair discussing changes made to certain Dragon Quest costumes as well as the selectable appearance of the protagonist in the upcoming remake, even ended up being shared by Elon Musk, but according to a new statement posted by KosoKoso Hōsō Kyoku (translated and reported on by Automaton ), the translation of that viral clip wasn't accurate in the first place.

In the statement from the talk show's participants, it's claimed that the English subtitles were "mistranslated," giving the example that "puritan" was incorrectly interpreted as "sex education" in the video. Beyond that, it's alleged that some parts of the comments made by Horii and Torishima were "deliberately cut out of context and quoted as if the speaker was expressing a negative opinion against a certain ideology or belief" and ultimately shared "in a way that is far removed from the true meaning of the comments and the original content and message of the video in question."

KosoKoso Hōsō Kyoku hasn't provided a full new translation of the clip, but requested that people avoid dissecting parts of comments and quoting them "for the purpose of reinforcing the legitimacy of your own opinion."

Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake is set to launch next month, and producer Masaaki Hayasaka previously explained that the devs want players to have the "same feeling" exploring its world as they'd have in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild , so it sounds like we can get ready to get delightfully lost in its beautiful pixel art world.

