Dragon Age: The Veilguard has a ton of options for people who don't like Ubisoft-style waypoints clogging the screen

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is fast approaching its release, and thanks to some new hands-on previews, we now know that it's got a whole bunch of options to tweak waypoints and objective markers to your liking while you're exploring.

When wandering around a gorgeous in-game world, it can be a little distracting to have markers on your screen showing you exactly where to go or highlighting things to interact with. Everyone's different, of course – these same features can be really helpful – but as highlighted by IGN, The Veilguard won't just let you switch them off and on, but also find a middle ground with adjustable 'pulse' options. PC Gamer also mentions this in its own preview, noting that these elements can be temporarily pinged with a quick button press.

If you're a fan of IMMERSION in your RPGs, Dragon Age: The Veilguard has your back. pic.twitter.com/z8BPOyEdVLSeptember 20, 2024

You can set the duration of the 'pulse' to long or short – I imagine the latter will be particularly appealing for anyone who wants to feel total freedom but would still appreciate an option on hand to point them in the right direction if they feel like they're missing something. What's more, as you can see in the clip above, there are options to tweak 'object glint' (the shine you can see on interactive objects like ladders). RPG fans will be able to tweak the distance you have to be from objects for that 'glint' to show up, so you don't have to have everything highlighted to you from miles away.

In GamesRadar+'s own Dragon Age: The Veilguard preview , Rollin Bishop says that even though he went into the RPG with tempered expectations, "assuming the rest of the game is as good if not better than what I played – I've come to believe that yes, I can and will happily play the latest and greatest Dragon Age for another 10 years if necessary." We've still got a little while to wait before we can all do that and find out if BioWare has managed to cook up one of the year's best RPGs , though, because The Veilguard is set to launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on October 31.

