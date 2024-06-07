Good Diablo 4 Season 4 vibes keep coming as Steam reviews recover to 'Mostly Positive' and the action-RPG hits a new all-time peak

Diablo 4 is enjoying a renaissance with a new high Steam user review score and peak concurrent player count.

After a rocky life for the better part of a year, Diablo 4 looks to have genuinely turned a corner for good, thanks in no small part to Blizzard listening to players' pleas and making Season 4 near-universally loved by the community. That newfound praise has now seen Diablo 4 soar to new heights, with a 'Mostly Positive' average Steam review score.

"Exactly where the game should have been from the start. A joy to play now. Bravo Blizzard, you finally did it," reads one recent review. "Didn't think they could pull it off, but Season 4 is actually fun and worthy of the Diablo name," reads another fantastic review. As it happens, Diablo 4 is 50% off on Steam right now, which has probably spurred plenty of newcomers to pick it up.

77% of the recent 1,882 Steam user reviews for Diablo 4 have been positive, and 70% of the huge 17,741 total user reviews for the action-RPG have praised it. This is a huge turnaround for a game that's taken its fair share of criticism from players over the past year, with criticism including bugs and glitches, class tweaks and adjustments, loot drop rates, and more.

Additionally, SteamDB claims Diablo 4 has hit a new all-time peak concurrent player count of 30,929 players on Steam, as of yesterday, June 6. That figure had been steadily climbing since earlier this week, when Diablo 4 hit 27,534 players on June 3, but now it's topped the record it set itself last month on May 13 with 29,035 players.

Season 4 launched last month, and was praised as "Diablo 4 as it should have originally been released" by players. This is a gigantic turnaround from Season 3's abysmal launch, in which players lamented boring new features like traps, and the new companion character being largely redundant. By all indicators, Blizzard looks like it's done a fantastic job reviving Diablo 4.

Read up on our Diablo 4 Resplendent Sparks guide if you want to get the crafting materials necessary for making Uber Uniques.