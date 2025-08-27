The first co-op multiplayer game from horror publisher Blumhouse is like REPO after a long, hot day in an Agatha Christie novel, and it just launched in early access
Make your friends look into the Eyes of Hellfire
Seemingly stocked well with candelabras and betrayal, gothic co-op game Eyes of Hellfire is launching today in early access as the first multiplayer title from publisher Blumhouse.
Dublin-based studio Gambrinous first announced Eyes of Hellfire during the PC Gaming Show 2025 earlier this summer, revealing a dark, deceptive manor based on Ireland's mythological Hellfire Club – which met in the 18th century hunting lodge now sitting barren on Montpelier Hill. Whispers say it was once repurposed for black magic and sacrificing kitties.
In Gambrinous' game, though, you might need to worry more about your best friends than the devil showing up. "Up to five players must work together to explore, fight, and puzzle their way to free themselves from the iconic lodge" using actions granted by cards, says a press release. "But it won't be easy. Violent entities lurk within the hallways and the mysterious Host may sound welcoming but has his own agenda.
"Plus, each player in the group has their own curse that they must break to truly escape. Do you trust your friends not to betray you in order to get what they want?"
Your hesitation is understandable, but you might as well play together – there's the fact that navigating a haunted hill alone is horrifying, of course, but Eyes of Hellfire also allows groups to access free copies of the game using Steam Friend's Pass.
"Players who purchase the game will gain access to a variety of perks such as meta character progression, additional card unlocks and customization options," says the press release, but a group of five technically only needs one person to actually own Eyes of Hellfire.
Its early access roadmap, as of now, includes plans for new curses, emotes for proximity chat, level variability, and additional player characters. I'm cool with whatever if I get to play Laura, the one with a nice scarf – seems handy for dissuading vampires.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
The first FPS from horror publisher Blumhouse is an unexpected blend of Resident Evil, Bloodborne, and mermaid folk horror, and it shouldn't work – but it does.
Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.