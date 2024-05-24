Soviet city builder with 14,606 Steam reviews and a 'Very Positive' user score is finally leaving the Early Access Gulag after 5 years

After five years in Steam Early Access, Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic is finally exiting early access for a full launch next month on June 20.

Simply put, Workers & Resources challenges you to transform a fledgling cityscape into a bustling Soviet republic. You'll need to construct buildings and manage the time of your citizens while also tackling complex problems like solving traffic and logistics solutions.

Workers & Resources' global economy and your loyalty to the Soviet party itself are pretty much paramount in the new city builder. The global economy itself responds to all your choices throughout the game, and it's not hard to see how a tough economy could spell disaster for players.

After five years of early access, though, we'll have new buildings to construct and activities for citizens to undertake in their spare time, like exercising. There are also brand new "Western vehicles" to expand the transportation system in Workers & Resources.

Additionally, the game's education system has had a "complete revamp," to maximize the importance of teachers in your Soviet republic. Workers & Resources will also have graphical improvements, in particular for the electronics components factory, woodcutting post, sawmill, and panels factory buildings. Finally, there'll be improved factory connection notes for better management across increasingly big production chains.

When it launches next month, Workers & Resources will be available for $39.99/£34.99/€39.99 via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store. That's actually the same price the game is available for right now in Steam Early Access.

