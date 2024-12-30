Solo developer behind The Falconeer and Bulwark explains why Game Pass is so great for indies: "If you get in it's generally a very positive thing for a dev."

Discussions about Game Pass typically revolve around the big titles like Black Ops 6, Starfield and more, but one solo dev has detailed why the service is such a good thing for indie games like theirs.

During a recent Reddit AMA, Thomas Sala, the solo developer behind indie gems The Falconeer and Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles, was asked to give his opinion on Xbox's Game Pass model. The Falconeer, Sala's first title, made its way onto Game Pass around a year after its initial release, and thanks to the attention it garnered there, he would love to be featured on the service again.

"I'd be on Game Pass the moment they could fit me in, no questions asked," Sala begins. "Falconeer did about a million installs on Game Pass." He goes on to explain that, for him, making games is not about the money, and Game Pass was a great way for him to reach a new audience. "I'm a dev, I fucking want players, [I] don't care about the money, let folks play!"

Unfortunately, as Sala notes, getting your game onto Game Pass is not in the hands of developers or publishers, explaining that "Microsoft carefully curates Game Pass with a regular release cadence. If your game fits the schedule and meets expectations and you have signalled you're open to making a deal, Microsoft might offer you a slot."

That being said, Sala is still positive about the service and believes that for developers lucky enough to be given a slot, it can be hugely beneficial. "These things are up to the gods in Redmond and if you get in it's generally a very positive thing for a dev, especially in indie. They are more than fair in compensation and you get a huge audience."

