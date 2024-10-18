Solo dev behind hit city builder says to put "experimentation and art over profit" in response to ex-PlayStation CEO saying there's a "collapse of creativity" in games

Bulwark Evolution: Falconeer Chronicles creator Tomas Sala has responded to former Sony lead Shawn Layden's assertion that there's a "collapse of creativity" in the industry, pointing to a lack of support given to independent developers.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz , Layden stated that there's a "collapse of creativity in games today [with] studio consolidation and the high cost of production" during a Gamescom Asia panel. Sala caught wind of a post highlighting the ex-PlayStation head's assertion, and has now left a response sharing his own thoughts on the matter: "I mean how often have we indie devs asked, nay begged, for more support."

I mean how often have we #indiedevs asked , nay begged, for more support. How often have we shouted that one needs to water the garden, not just harvest the fruit. Creativity in abundance !!, but that needs to be cherished and grown, experimentation and art over profit. https://t.co/34rKucTfufOctober 17, 2024

The solo dev's reply continues: "How often have we shouted that one needs to water the garden, not just harvest the fruit." Sala doesn't see a "collapse in creativity" - in fact, he states that creativity is "in abundance," but that's not always enough. It "needs to be cherished and grown," and the industry needs to start placing "experimentation and art over profit." In a comment, Sala even calls this "one of the best times for games."

Its perhaps one of the best times for games. The diversity and quality is breathtaking. But tbh this is mostly also because we come from a time of money, but we are now in a time of tightening belts. So we will see if the big partirs can internalize in the lessons to keep…October 17, 2024

He writes: "The diversity and quality is breathtaking. But [to be honest] this is mostly also because we come from a time of money, but we are now in a time of tightening belts." Sala concludes that "we will see if the big parties can internalize in the lessons to keep innovating and stimulating small and midsize creativity" - and as a consumer whose Steam library is almost entirely made up of indie titles, I certainly hope his message reaches others myself.

