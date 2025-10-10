Can you list all the Resident Evil games in order?

We are officially set to return to Raccoon City in 2026, so now is a great time to see whether you know how to chronologically list all the Resident Evil games in order. Resident Evil Requiem has locked in a February 27 release date next year and is set to follow the new protagonist, FBI agent Grace Ashcroft. The new game is set 30 years after the events of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, and you'll likely see some familiar names pop up during its story, too.

With that in mind, let's see if you're ready to dive back into the Resi timeline ahead of the upcoming horror game. Below is a quiz to put your zombie knowledge to the test. See if you can list all the Resident Evil games in the correct chronological order, starting with the first title in the timeline. But, before you begin, please note that we aren't taking into account Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles, Outbreak, or The Darkside Chronicles, as they have chapters that are scattered across the timeline, making them nearly impossible to firmly place. For games that cross over in the timeline, we'll be counting from when the main story of each game ends. We also haven't included Resident Evil Requiem here, since it hasn't been released.

So with that housekeeping out of the way, see if you can accurately list the 14 main Resident Evil games in order!