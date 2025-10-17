Former Call of Duty director Glen Schofield says "I hate doing this, but since I left Sledgehammer, none of the games have been very good"

Sledgehammer Games co-founder and former Call of Duty co-director Glen Schofield has taken a shot at the studio he formed over a decade ago, proclaiming that the CoD house no longer makes "very good" games.

After working as an art director on Barbie: Game Girl and producing Dead Space, Schofield set up Sledgehammer Games to round out the CoD development trio, where he also sat in the co-director's chair for Modern Warfare 3, Advanced Warfare, and the pretty divisive WW2.

But in his humble opinion, Sledgehammer's CoD games haven't been the same since he left in 2018 to work on The Callisto Protocol. Speaking to VGC, Schofield said, "I hate doing this, but since I left Sledgehammer, none of the games have been very good. I mean, the last one [Modern Warfare 3 2023] was a 50. They still sell well."

"They just aren't as good," he continued. "They aren't the same. Treyarch's still really good but you know… I got lucky. I feel like I was at the heyday of EA during my time there. I mean, it was a who's who working there. And then when I got to Activision, I made Modern Warfare 3 (2011)."

He then goes on to boast that his version of Modern Warfare 3 was the "last Call of Duty to win Action Game of the Year, and my other two games were nominated for it" at an unspecified ceremony, though now, "you don't see them."

Sledgehammer has since only made Call of Duty: Vanguard and a second Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023). If my maths adds up, we'll get Modern Warfare 3² in 2035.

