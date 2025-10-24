Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is adding fan-favorite weapon Maddox and the Standoff map, and FPS fans are let's gooo-ing all over the place: "They are way too good at roping us back in every. damn. time"

We're so back. Or so I'm told by the throngs of Call of Duty players reacting to the news that Treyarch is bringing back a few fan-favorite bits and bobs for season one of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

In today's season one preview dev talk, senior director of production Yale Miller calls the first season of Black Ops 7 "the biggest season we have ever done in franchise history." Big words, and apparently justified words, as people are absolutely wigging out over some of these additions, in particular the return of the fan-favorite Maddox RFB Black Ops 4 as well as remasters of classic maps Standoff and Meltdown, which we haven't seen on the big screen since 2012's Black Ops 2.

On top of all that, Treyarch is bringing back its popular crossbow and ballistic knife, which yes, means Sticks and Stones mode is also featured in the huge season one update, in addition to Prop Hunt and some limited-time seasonal stuff still yet to be revealed.

Here are just a few of my favorite unhinged reactions to the news from various Call of Duty communities online:

"They are way too good at roping us back in every. damn. time. With that said, COD might be back."

"Meltdown SND, UNC is back."

"Standoff, the Maddox and a round based zombies map wow Treyarch please don’t introduce me to a vibe you can’t maintain."

"They might be going too crazy off the rip. We haven’t had something this promising in so long they could’ve spaced it out a bit fr😭This is dope tho, good work Treyarch."

"IM SO FUCKING WET"

"MADDOX FUCK YEAH"

Season 01 of #BlackOps7 will be the biggest post-launch content drop in our history, and we're just getting started. Get your first look in our new Dev Talk:✅ 7 signature 6v6 maps✅ 7 new & fan-favorite weapons (Maddox! 😍)✅ 3 Zombies maps✅ S01 remasters confirmed✅ MP… pic.twitter.com/VoKWLqycLWOctober 23, 2025

All in all, Black Ops 7 season one will come with seven "signature" 6v6 maps, seven new weapons, three new zombies maps, the aforementioned remasters, new Zombies content and new augments, and "much more" Treyarch is keeping a lid on for now.

Black Ops 7 launches November 14, and season one is expected to debut shortly after.

