Borderlands Online revival still a go, as modder leading the recreation of China's canceled Gearbox MMO says devs are on "one of the latest, if not final, builds of the game"

As players continue to enjoy Borderlands 4 and all its new content, one dedicated modder is still embarking on his journey to revive the long-dead Borderlands MMO as a brand-new project: Borderlands Online.

If you've not already heard of it, Borderlands Online is an in-progress recreation (or, attempt at one) of the Borderlands MMO that was axed after 2K China was shut down back in 2015. Its creator, modder EpicNNG, previously unveiled the passion project as his way of making sure "the community gets to experience this game one way or another." He went on to reveal he actually "successfully obtained a build" of the real Chinese game, too.

It hasn't been an easy process, however – EpicNNG later turned to the community for help to bring the dead Borderlands MMO to life, before dubbing it his "biggest challenger ever" as a dedicated modder. Some time has passed since then, and there haven't been too many updates on Borderlands Online – until now, that is. In a new post, EpicNNG assures fans that some "significant progress" has been made on the project.

🚨 PROGRESS UPDATE: Borderlands Online 🚨After a long hiatus, we're slowly getting back into continuing our efforts to get the game playable. One of the biggest struggles right now is basically server code, and a whole bunch of other technical talk I won't get into.The good… pic.twitter.com/aCVLgHY1XPNovember 10, 2025

"After a long hiatus, we're slowly getting back into continuing our efforts to get the game playable," he begins. "One of the biggest struggles right now is basically server code, and a whole bunch of other technical talk I won't get into. The good news is we have recently made significant progress not only in what we can play, but also in the version of the client. We are now on what we believe to be one of the latest, if not final, builds of the game."

EpicNNG continues, sharing that the future seems bright for Borderlands Online: "This helps tremendously and gives a great deal of hope for continued progress going forward. While I won't be sharing gameplay of this new build for the foreseeable future, I will follow up soon with some new details about BLOL, some of which were previously unknown to most." He thanks supporters, joking, "billionaire overlords, don't C&D us."

The modder concludes that he and other players working on Borderlands online are "just dedicated fans who want Borderlands to continue being delivered into the hands of loyal fans," leaving an email address for any interested developers who'd like to join the effort. All in all, the update on Borderlands Online is a refreshing one – and it appears that fellow stans of the official Gearbox games are already offering to help.

Here's hoping that Borderlands Online finally does come to fruition one day, and proves to be the project hopefuls wanted out of the canceled MMO – it certainly sounds like EpicNNG is doing his best to ensure it does, and is, anyway.

