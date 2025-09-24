Borderlands 4 player accidentally finds busted Torgue gun that obliterates enemy health bars so fast it triggers "total existence failure": "Every instance of damage goes up to 300,000"

This can't be right, but: a Borderlands 4 player has somehow discovered an astronomically overpowered weapon that dissolves enemies faster than you can say "please don't patch this."

It was an accident, says YouTuber NickTew, who was having inconsequential fun trying to optimize his Vex, the Borderlands 4 Siren, when he "stumbled across an interaction that allows you to effectively just one-shot any boss" while taking advantage of a Torgue gun's sticky round mode.

"My damage was so high," NickTew says in his guide video for a "BROKEN Infinite Damage Build," which you can watch below, "that I, for the first time ever, saw the damage proc 'TOTAL EXISTENCE FAILURE!'"

NEW Best Gun Found! MELT Bosses On ANY Build Guide - Borderlands 4 - YouTube

According to NickTew, there's no specific gun you need to summon the criminal strength he discovered, but whatever you use will need to allow Torgue sticky mode and a Taser as its Alt Fire.

Guns manufactured by Torgue have sticky capability, which lets you glue bullets to enemies in bulk, giving you a huge damage boost once you detonate them all upon reloading, or after a timer runs out. Then, the Taser seems to increase sticky mode's effectiveness when used on "any fast-firing weapon," says NickTew, like an SMG.

He demonstrates, emptying a sticky magazine onto enemies before switching to his Taser, reloading, and "boom," he says, "every instance of damage goes up to 300,000. We even got one that went up to the 600,000 mark there."

This has to be a bug, right?

"I don't see a world where this isn't a bug," says a comment with over 200 likes on NickTew's video. Yeah, that tracks.

Borderlands 4 devs have "seen the discourse" about OP builds, but they're "looking at our first round of buffs" instead of nerfs – and fans are thrilled: "Looters are made to be broken."