Borderlands 3 gets its second update of 2024 and an excellent quality-of-life feature: you can skip to the end of the shooter if you've already got a max level character

Five years after launch, Borderlands 3 just got its second update of the year, and you'll now be able to immediately create a max level character from the shooter's main menu after you've beaten it once over.

According to the official Borderlands website, Gearbox's RPG shooter sequel just got an update yesterday, August 8, its second update of 2024 after a previous patch last month. Headlining the update is the fact that you can now skip to the end of Borderlands 3 with a new max level character, straight from the main menu.

The only prerequisite for this is that you've beaten Borderlands 3 once with a max level character entirely of your own making. So once you've effectively hit the level cap with one character, you can immediately create a new Borderlands 3 character and get them straight to the same endgame spot.

This is a brilliant little update, because it'll let veterans try out new characters that they might not otherwise touch. If you've spent 100 hours getting your Zane to the very end of the huge RPG, you probably don't want to start from level one as a FL4K or Amara, and this update lets you skip all that.

There's also a new auto-sell feature for gear based on rarity from the main menu. This feature, when turned on, immediately sells gear of a certain rarity and below as soon as you collect it. This can happen to mission gear rewards too, but before completing a mission you can set the auto-sell option to 'None' to avoid this.

The bad news is that the world has been inflicted with the curse of the Borderlands movie. The adaptation is out now in threatres, and it's debuted to a wild 0% on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing. Don't worry, even after Fallout and The Last of Us, the video game adaptation curse is alive and well.

