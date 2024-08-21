Bionic Bay is a physics-bending sci-fi platformer that looks like Limbo via Portal

Bionic Bay just got a new trailer, and we're seeing the sort of casual disregard for physics and gravity that would make Isaac Newton curl up into a ball and start sobbing.

Shown at the Future Games Show at Gamescom Presented by Sid Meier’s Civilization® VII and published by Kepler Interactive, the new trailer shows off the adventures of a silhouetted protagonist making their way through what looks like rusty junkyards, old factories and forges, and even running along the giant bodies of kaiju-sized robots. Er, those aren't going to wake up, right?

The immediate comparison is to the indie classic darling Limbo - a 2D platformer with a big emphasis on lighting and shadow - but there's also flavours of Valve's beloved Portal franchise and The Talos Principle, with the sci-fi setting and warping of physics, and the fast pacing suggests a speedrunning element beyond all of them.

The two major powers we see the hero toying with in the new Future Games Show trailer are redirecting gravity and using some sort of teleport ability to swap himself with other objects - in the process avoiding lasers, molten metal, and a thousand other dangers. A simple drop through a chute becomes a twisting, omnidirectional form of flight, as gravity snaps back and forth to pull us in all sorts of directions. I hope the hero has a strong stomach - to say nothing of the moment where we see him leaping between missiles like he's Rico Rodriguez.

Bionic Bay is planned to release on Steam in 2025, but you can wishlist it and try the demo by going to its Steam Page right now.

