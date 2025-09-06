"She is lovingly bats***": Baldur's Gate 3 Orin actor says the antagonist provided her with some of the weirdest lines of dialogue she's ever had to record
Lady D's been one-upped
Maggie Robertson is no stranger to outlandish dialogue, having played the internet's favorite man-eating witch in Resident Evil 8 Village, but the actor behind Lady D reckons the strangest voice lines she's ever recorded were for Baldur's Gate 3.
In an interview between Maggie Robertson and David Hayter (yes, the one behind Metal Gear Solid's Solid Snake), she was asked about the weirdest lines of dialogue she's ever uttered in the recording booth. Naturally, she says they most likely came out of Orin's mouth, one of the game's main antagonists and a lover of all things painful, bloody, or deadly.
"Probably some of Orin’s lines from Baldur’s Gate 3 because she is lovingly batshit," Robertson says in this FGS chat. As beautifully bonkers as Lady D was, Robertson is right in saying Orin is at least a little worse.
'Filthy, pig-mouthed little liar' is an A-tier insult from her. 'I made mince of their ugly mind matter, and if they dare return, I will strip out their offal,' is an A-tier threat. The almost one-hour video below is also absolutely full of devilish slander and borderline horny talk about violence. Strange, but so, so good.
When asked the same question, Hayter said his strangest line came from Solid Snake, but it was uttered in Super Smash Bros. Brawl: "By farting?" As Snake gets debriefed on Wario (who Hayter misremembers as Jigglypuff), he has this hilarious reaction to the anti-villain's fart attack.
Baldur's Gate 3 Astarion actor says his new dating sim character sounded too much like his iconic vampire voice, so he had to base his performance on a fictional sex symbol from an '80s British sitcom instead
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.