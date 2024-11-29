I faced my modding fears by testing out Larian's favorite Baldur's Gate 3 mods and now it just feels like I'm cheating

If it ain't broke, why fix it? That's long been my motto when it comes to modding games of Baldur's Gate 3's caliber. Sure, the same logic does not apply to the likes of The Sims 4 in my book, but something about messing with the complex perfection of BG3 has never sat right with me. I'm looking at you, cursed companion modders hellbent on yassifying my poor sweet Astarion to make him resemble Andy Biersack of Black Veil Brides.

But since the official Mod Manager tool was added to the game by Larian itself some months ago, I can't say that I haven't been a little curious. After all, aside from dabbling with an approval rating script mod to help me game the dialogue choice system, I'd only ever watched modders wreak havoc on Faerûn from the safety of Facebook groups and Reddit. I'm determined to change that though. With the help of Larian's 14 favored mods from across the library, I'd like to introduce you to my newest Tav: a fish man mystic by the name of Tuna.

Niçoise to meet you

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Tuna is a Kuo-Toa of many talents. Specifically, the talent to be both inspiring and disgusting to all those near him. I'm not being rude; that's literally what his subclass makes him good at. As a mystic, courtesy of the Mystic Class mod, Tuna will act as a strange cross between a bard and a wizard, using psionic gifts to boost team morale while playing with his opponents' minds not unlike a pleasant collection of bones he might find back home in the Underdark.

As I spawn into the Nautiloid, I take a lot of joy out of how his little fishy body seems to be already standing up in the pod. After leaping out unceremoniously, curious blond braids clipping out of his form like whippy tentacles – I've no idea where those came from, since he has no hair and cannot be customized – I send him right over to inspect the fragile casing before him and immediately take three damage. Tuna might have an intelligence score of 17 and 12 wisdom to boot, but it is my headcanon that he's a little bit of a clumsy fellow. He also has AC 18, so I don't feel bad about knocking him about a little bit.

Already I'm having the time of my life watching Tuna skulk about the vessel. I can't deny the novelty factor is pretty great, especially considering how I've played Baldur's Gate 3 about six times in total and, truth be told, I welcome the chance to explore a new race and class combo.

Pushing the boat out

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

The whole experiment has definitely warmed me to the prospect of modding my game more intentionally.

That being said, the mod is very much still in the rough. If the mystery braids aren't enough of a tell, the character model breaking in most cutscenes definitely is. But when the camera pans away during my meeting with Lae'zel to offer up dialogue options, I can't help but feel full of glee upon seeing Tuna's inquisitive head tilt as he considers his response. I love him like an ugly puppy no one else wanted at the pound, and I refuse to let him die. I consider upping the stakes and remaking Tuna for a BG3 Honor Mode run. First, though, my fishy warrior must get to the helm.

After making quick work of the imps in our path using the very helpful Maiming Pinch action, Tuna leads the charge toward victory. Upon meeting Shadowheart, Tuna makes the self-sacrificing decision to save her, even if only to accrue more loyal followers on his holy mission. But after hobbling to the next room to acquire the rune needed to free her, I stumble upon a curious find: a chest containing another chest, this time filled with magical knickers. It's the Underwear of Ritual mod in action, and I quickly go about choosing some fine new garms for Lae'zel and Tuna both. Rather racy ones, if I'm honest. Thank god for Tuna's BOOOOOAL robes.

The battle against the cambion goes better than expected. With Shadowheart newly recruited to the cause, I decide to play around with the Kuo-Toa's special fish magician skills and blast him with a couple doses of Mind Thrust. It ain't half bad – either the modder created mystic to be purposefully overpowered from the get-go, or Tuna is one lucky scaly fella. Either way, he makes it to the transponder all by himself and leaves his new friends to do all the fighting for him.

I sense a long road ahead for Tuna the mystical fishman. He might not strike awe and affection in the hearts of many, and I certainly can't see Astarion wishing to sup on his ice cold amphibian blood, but he does one very important thing: he makes me giggle. The whole experiment has definitely warmed me to the prospect of modding my game more intentionally. Who knows, maybe this is the start of a hideous journey to fundamentally break my game with so many mods that Larian issues a cease and desist?

