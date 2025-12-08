Baldur's Gate 3 player does the math, finds Larian's RPG has 236 hours of recorded dialogue, and the character with the most lines is exactly who you'd expect

Anyone who's played Baldur's Gate 3 is well aware of how large the game is. The RPG from Larian Studios has hours upon hours upon hours of gameplay in it, and with that comes reams and reams of dialogue. How many voice lines, exactly? Just under ten days worth, it turns out, as one fan managed to calculate.

As spotted by PC Gamer, Reddit user Everwhite-moonlight took on the difficult quest of quantifying every uttered word across the Forgotten Realms in Baldur's Gate 3, and they provided a complete breakdown of their findings. "I have done my best to make a complete documentation of all the in-game spoken dialogue, voice lines, and their actors with some other interesting details as well!" they state.

"There are about 173,642 voice files in the game with the combined length of about 236 hours, 55 minutes, and 45 seconds," they continue. "That's nine whole days and 20 hours worth of only voice lines spread across around 2068 characters!"

When you put it so plainly, it's an astonishing amount of work. Gargantuan, even. Predictably, the narrator, voiced by Amelia Tyler, has the most lines, with a combined total of 14 hours, 43 minutes, and 55 seconds. That's a lot of time in the recording booth!

The real question, you're probably asking, is which of the main characters is highest? Well, that honor goes to our man Astarion, who has 13 hours, six minutes, and 23 seconds of spoken lines. Neil Newbon put in a shift, to put it lightly.

Shadowheart is third, at just under 12-and-a-half hours, then Gael and Lae'zel make up the following two entries, rounding out the top five, each at over 11 hours. Karlach is sixth, with ten hours and 25 minutes, and it's not until Wyll, in seventh place, that we get into single figures hours-wise.

Mountains of work, but it all contributes to the incredible experience Baldur's Gate 3 provides. Larian's replication of taking on a Dungeons and Dragons campaign set new standards for adapting the source material and role-playing games in general, and the cast are integral to that, bringing these characters to life in a way that enamored fans new and old. Not that it's a competition, but Tyler's contributions will be some challenge to beat.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I counted every box in Baldur's Gate 3": The real Baldur's Gate 3 completionist is the person who dug through the RPG's code to find every last crate, chest, and barrel.