Baldur's Gate 3 doesn't give Karlach the ending she deserves, but new D&D lore unintentionally confirms a much more favorable canon for the beloved tiefling

News
By published

Hells yeah

Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 Karlach
(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Baldur's Gate 3's party of horny fantasy weirdos are among gaming's most beloved casts of characters, which makes it all the sadder that some of them aren't able to enjoy a happy ending by the time the credits roll. Take Karlach for example, a tortured, but charming (not to mention jacked) Tiefling barbarian who quickly became a favored companion to many players.

Warning, there are spoilers ahead for Baldur's Gate 3 – proceed with caution.

Twitter user Ren Masao Ankoku was seemingly perusing the timeline of another popular Baldur's Gate 3 character, Astarion, in the new Astarion's Book of Hungers D&D expansion when they found evidence that posits the events of two recent D&D books set in the Forgotten Realms, Heroes of Faerûn and Adventures in Faerûn, occur a few years after Baldur's Gate 3's conclusion. These books feature characters from the game, including, you guessed it, Karlach.

If you've played Baldur's Gate 3 and Karlach's quest to the very end, you know that adventuring in the Faerûn is the best possible ending Karlach could hope for, one which the game denies her. That's because early on, you learn that she has a mechanical heart – commonly referred to as an infernal engine – which is failing.