Baldur's Gate 3 dev begs console players to exercise modding restraint, because a new hotfix is about to make your saves temporarily unplayable if you have 100+ installed

Baldur's Gate 3 's official mod support has been a massive success, with 50 million mod downloads as of the end of October, but Larian has now gently advised console players that you can, in fact, have too many.

Over on Twitter, Larian confirms a hotfix is coming specifically to consoles "in the near future," with the purpose of preventing "instability, reduced performance, and crashes when playing with more than 100 mods on console." Expanding on that, it recommends "only installing the mods you know you'll continue playing with, to maximize stability" ahead of the hotfix itself limiting the amount of mods you can use in the RPG at all.

Specifically, it's been recommended not to enable over 100 mods at once "to avoid running into any issues," which is advice players will want to heed. After all, the hotfix itself "will temporarily render saves with more than 100 mods unplayable while we prepare to ship a follow-up fix that will give you access to your saves after uninstalling some existing mods." It's only for a while, but if you want to get around it altogether, Larian reassures RPG fans: "Saves without 100+ mods installed will remain unaffected!"

November 14, 2024

So you really can have too much of a good thing. Frankly, I can't imagine that this will impact most of the RPG's players – 100 mods is a lot, after all, and the idea of having that many has some players on Twitter questioning "who the heck is downloading over 100" in the first place. They certainly exist, though, with others quick to reply, "Me, sorry," and another admitting that they "had the entire mod library on PS5 installed except for cheats and jokes."

Larian hasn't confirmed when the hotfix will be rolled out yet, but it promises to share more information "very soon," so it probably won't be too far away. With that in mind, if you need to uninstall some mods, now is the time to do so.

