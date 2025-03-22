Baldur’s Gate 3 Astarion actor Neil Newbon warns games industry that "AI will have deep ramifications" if not properly regulated: "I believe in experiencing life and art through human expression, not software"
Plus AI voice acting is just a bit lame isn't it.
The use of AI in voice acting has been a hot topic in the video game industry as of late, with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA video game strikes having protections against unauthorized AI replications of actors' performances as one of its main demands. It's not just kids on TikTok making Plankton from SpongeBob SquarePants sing Chappell Roan; giant companies are looking into ways to avoid using voice actors. This was seen with the recently leaked Sony demo of Aloy from the Horizon series in the most crappy-looking Project Milo demo ever seen.
And while the Aloy demo (and 99% of AI slop out there) looked and sounded like crap, it sets a terrible precedent, with Aloy actress Ashly Burch (whose performance data wasn't used for the demo) saying she feels worried about "game performance as an art form." And Burch is hardly the only voice actor to express these concerns. Speaking to Edge Magazine, Baldur's Gate 3 and Resident Evil voice actor Neil Newbon expressed similar concerns, saying, "AI will have deep ramifications across all industries if not ethically regulated by people."
AI use is still in its relatively early days, so it's still the wild west in many ways without proper regulations, and given that generative AI programs are built off the back of actual people's work, it's in dire need of some. Of course, most of the results turn out to be as janky and awful as the Aloy demo, and it's clear art from actual people is far more likely to resonate with the public. Something Newbon echoes, saying, "As an artist, I believe in experiencing life and art through human expression, not software… AI, after all, is built on the work originally created by humans, and there is a fundamental difference between the two."
- Resident Evil and Witcher 3 mocap director says video game industry layoffs have made it so "nothing is guaranteed," but AI won’t be replacing real actors "anytime soon"
- Horizon Zero Dawn star Ashly Burch responds to Sony's controversial AI Aloy by pushing for actor protections: "You have to compensate us fairly, and you have to tell us how you're using this AI"
The irony of the AI Aloy demo was not lost on Horizon fans, as they commented that "The entire game is a warning against this kind of nonsense."
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Scott has been freelancing for over two years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Baldur's Gate 3 Karlach actor says CEOs "just want to save money" with AI: "It'll destroy their reputation, their company, everything"
A new Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 8 stress test update is here, targeting "several crashes and gameplay fixes" while it "brings us closer to release" of the RPG's big update