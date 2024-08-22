Baldur's Gate 3 artist fondled a pack of Oreos to get the tentacle-stroking mind flayer sex scene just right: "Some things should probably stay behind the scenes"

Baldur's Gate 3 features some of the wildest sex scenes you'll see in a AAA video game, including the option to enter the tender, tentacled embrace of a mind flayer. Today, developer Larian Studios has revealed the lengths one developer went to get the tentacle stroking just right.

If you're not sure which mind flayer you can romance in Baldur's Gate 3, I'm gonna need to drop a spoiler warning for you, because that character's identity is a pretty big deal. Still here? Good - and yes, of course, we're talking about the sex scene with the Emperor, the Illithid who turns out to have been the secret mastermind behind your dream guardian. If you decide you're okay with being a little (extremely) gaslit, you can, of course, choose to join the Emperor in the proverbial Bone Zone.

One option in that scene allows you to lovingly stroke one of the Emperor's face tentacles. Today, Larian shared a clip of reference material for that animation. "Here’s our Senior Cinematic Artist, Elodie Ceselli, stroking a pack of cream-filled biscuits as a reference for the tentacle-stroking animation during the sex scene with the Emperor," Larian explains on Reddit.

From biscuits to tentacles https://t.co/BpkYWrx70a pic.twitter.com/E6XNu9jGHRAugust 22, 2024

I feel compelled to point out how wild it is that Larian is taking pains to point out how "cream-filled" this pack of sex toy Oreos is, but the part that's really tripping me up is that the clip has audio. The crinkling of the package has an ASMR-like effect, and now it feels like I've violated some unspoken rule against consuming online sexual content before noon.

Ceselli notes on Twitter that "the cream-filled biscuit consented," but I think the proper social media response comes from the official Baldur's Gate 3 account: "Some things should probably stay behind the scenes."

