I feel like I'm living and breathing Slavic folklore in this mystical adventure game, and I never want to leave it

As the cool glint of autumn falls upon the woodland, an ancient magic stirs. A young girl, Reka, is about to awaken a dormant power within, just as her teacher and would-be confidant hoped it would. I burn the bones of a long-dead being with the searing touch of Svarog, the Slavic god of fire. From them, a life is born anew – as well as my brand new house.

Reka is a cozy game made for those who wouldn't usually call themselves cozy gamers. Gnarled woods and whispering treetops do not always trigger the warm fuzzies in us all, but I'm already captivated. This sense of wonderment and fairy tale whimsy suffuses every inch of Reka's spellbinding world, and though it's still in Early Access, I'm more than convinced that Emberstorm Entertainment has created nothing short of magic.

A real Reka-ning

(Image credit: Fireshine Games)

The first thing I notice about Reka is how absolutely breathtaking it looks. Stepping out into this charming rendition of old-timey Eastern Europe, I'm greeted by lush green grass and tree canopies the color of honey as I make my way to the village of Kopnik.

A few hushed conversations with the busybody locals, who are more than eager to gossip with the strange traveller, indicate that this peaceful village holds more intrigue than meets the eye. An old woman lives nearby, all alone in a shack. Some say she has red eyes and iron teeth, a wicked creature that eats up little children for supper. Others take pity on her, chiding their fellow villagers for spreading falsehoods about witches. After all, Reka is told: they do know darkness, but they also know light.

This duality is something that stays with me as I explore the first two hours of Reka. I marvel at the bright sun sitting low in the sky, a wintry reminder of the dark night to come. I turn to the babbling brook not far away, to the green grass swaying nearby, the misted uncertainty of the forest just behind. There are so many of these curious moments of darkness and light in Reka that even before I meet Baba Jaga, I have a hunch we are going to be great friends.

The old woman greets me with exasperation, as if I have been keeping her waiting. Immediately, I am put to task: gather mushrooms and honeycomb with haste. An important ritual is about to commence, and she will not stand for any more tardiness. You can read more about this particular moment of the game in our Reka preview but suffice it to say that gathering honeycomb with the help of a murder of crows is one of the most unique scavenging mechanics I've ever seen. Everything about this dense woodland feels like a loving reminder of the folklore that the tale is based on, from the mischievous Lukti spirits dancing among the trees to the tense push and pull between the Old Gods and the new.

The ritual itself is a prime example of the sensitivity and reverence that Emberstorm has for Baba's story. Shunned and alone out in the woods, all she has ever wanted is the return of her "friend, her love, her child". The beautiful script writing encapsulates the pain that this old woman has gone through, and with the arrival of Reka in her life, she can finally be whole again.

This fairytale introduction gives way to the base-building elements of Reka. Placing wooden planks, walls, and furniture is as simple as hitting the E key, with decoration and furniture items found hidden across this opening section of the game. Whether down the well, in return for services, or in locked chests peppered throughout the village and woodland, building a beautiful home looks like it will take a lot of time and TLC. Luckily, I have plenty of both – and set off with Baba Jaga down the river.

Reka is a stunning game, perfectly balancing its mystic narrative adventure with relaxing crafting, building, and other cozy game elements to create a truly unique experience. I'm only a couple of hours into my Reka journey, but the thrall of its power over me doesn't feel set to wane any time soon.

Reka is out now in Early Access on PC. For more recommendations, head on over to our Indie Spotlight series.