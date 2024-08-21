I can't wait to embark on a cozy sci-fi exploration adventure in this colorful indie gem this fall

Studio Plane Toast's debut title Caravan SandWitch offers an enchanting blend of cozy exploration vibes and narrative-driven mystery - all while unfolding in a colorful post-apocalyptic world.

Post-apocalyptic doesn't usually coexist with cozy, but in Caravan SandWitch's case, it certainly does. Taking place in a sci-fi-esque version of Provence, France, the game has players journey on both foot and in a charming little yellow van. Along the way, there are passages and ruins to discover, humans and robots alike to meet, and plenty of stories to uncover.

Developers describe Caravan SandWitch as a "simple" experience - one with "no combat, no death, no timer, just you, your van, and the world." It sounds right up my alley - and any other wholesome game lovers. The art and setting are reminiscent of My Time at Sandrock's, with a mostly abandoned desert-like atmosphere with lush oases in between.

Caravan SandWitch stands out thanks to its unique vehicular features, too - players can drive over sandy hills, through rocky passages, and upgrade their handy dandy mellow yellow van as they adventure the post-apocalyptic world. The better one's van, the more opportunities and places to check out - and by the looks of it, there are many to explore in Caravan SandWitch.

As showcased earlier today during the Future Games Show at Gamescom Presented by Sid Meier’s Civilization® VII, Studio Plane Toast will release Caravan SandWitch in September - that's just next month. If you want to hop straight into the game when it launches, be sure to wishlist it on Steam for updates as well as a notification as soon as it becomes available.

