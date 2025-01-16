Where Winds Meet is a stunning open world adventure set to deliver "the unique charm of wuxia martial arts combat" to the masses

Open world games have become a common feature of the gaming landscape, but that proves no barrier to excitement when it comes to Where Winds Meet. Drawing from wuxia fiction (martial arts adventure stories, popularized in the west by movies such as Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon; Hero; and House of Flying Daggers), it'll offer you a variety of weapons and techniques to use while you explore a huge, wonderfully detailed world. You'll ride through fields, scramble along cliffs, race across rooftops, and more; all while having to bear in mind the danger of potential injuries and illnesses that will get worse if left untreated.

Combat will be a significant part of the game, so getting this element right is important. "Weapons play a crucial role in enhancing the player's combat abilities," explains Everstone Studio's lead game designer, Soul. "We aim to authentically recreate a diverse array of unique weapons found in Eastern martial arts, including Spear, Sword, Fan, Double Sword, Umbrella, and Glaive. To enrich the gameplay experience, we focus on differentiating the characteristics of each weapon through their feel, movements, weight, speed, and attack angles. Additionally, we take into account the attributes of various enemies during weapon design. For instance, long-handled Spear and Glaive offer distinct advantages when facing mounted opponents."

Where Winds Meet Developer: Everstone Studio

Publisher: NetEase Games

Platform(s): PC, PS5

Release date: TBC 2025

Just like wuxia movies, Where Winds Meet aims to impress with a mixture of realism and fantasy. "We hope to introduce players around the world to the unique charm of wuxia martial arts combat," says Soul.

"A large number of martial arts movements we depict are inspired by Kung fu concepts. For example, Magic Hand is a traditional martial art technique that uses a special way of force generation to move the air flow and hit specific parts of enemies' bodies from a distance, therefore immobilising people. It is a type of 'Qigong'. This type of attack is featured in many martial arts films and television works (such as Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) and martial arts literature, but it is the first time that this attack has been recreated in a game. The fire-breathing acrobatics [that] appear in the game are derived from Kung fu performances of traditional Chinese street performers. The scene of the leaves being rolled up is a representation of Tai Chi, a martial art that originates from the ancient philosophical work, the i-ching, the Book of Changes. It is a martial art that advocates using softness to overcome strength, borrowing the force of others, and channeling the power of enemies' attacks to counter them."

You'll be able to craft your own martial arts build. Soul gives the examples of using Chi Grip to disarm enemies, Magic Hand to briefly immobilise them, and Cloud Step for lower body attacks. This, combined with a choice of weapons, means that there'll be a variety of builds and playstyles catered for. It's not just combat that you'll be building your character around, either, as Soul explains. "We have defined three main experiential directions: Profession, Open World Exploration, and Perfection of Martial Arts. Players can freely choose their own path in the Jianghu or opt for 'I want to do them all.' These free experiential routes can interact with one another, leading to different gameplay experiences. For example, a player proficient in construction can create shortcuts to facilitate exploration, altering their experience in the world, or utilize their building skills to reshape the terrain to outsmart enemies, thereby changing the dynamics of combat."

Find your balance

"...a player proficient in construction can create shortcuts to facilitate exploration..."

You won't have to explore and fight alone; you'll have the option of playing with others. "We have set a further design goal: the multiplayer mode will not interfere with the immersion of the single player mode," Soul says, "while also offering its own unique enjoyment. The two modes will be decoupled, allowing players to choose either mode and still experience the full content of the game." Therefore, you'll have the option of either inviting others into your solo game for co-op, or playing the dedicated multiplayer mode, which has some unique features that Soul explains.

"Players can collaborate to form organizations within the martial world (such as escort agencies or taverns) and enhance their group's reputation through joint efforts in the open world. Players can also engage in role-specific activities, such as a healer collaborating with other healers to treat sick players, or shadowy heroes acting on behalf of others to uphold justice." If you want to ignore all this and treat Where Winds Meet as an exclusively solo adventure, however, you can.

This all takes place during the Ten Kingdoms period of ancient China, which Soul explains Everstone Studio is using to enrich its world and story. "The Five Dynasties and Ten Kingdoms marked a chaotic period of time between the prosperous eras of the Tang and Song Dynasties. As the chaos of the era neared its end and a new era of prosperity loomed on the horizon, the once-revered heroes faded into the obscurity of war, making way for a generation of emerging heroes. This unique allure of an era characterized by such complexity gave rise to a remarkably diverse and inclusive culture, as well as exciting legendary tales."

With Where Winds Meet eyeballing a 2025 launch date, all that's left to do is make like an elegant wuxia warrior and wait for our moment to shine...

