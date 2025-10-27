Well, I have to play Silksong again because of this impressive voiced mod that lets Hornet sing Sherma's song in place of the needolin

I ask, modders deliver. Since I first encountered Sherma in Silksong, I’ve wanted the ability to join in her gorgeous singing rather than adding some needolin. Sadly, Team Cherry didn't imbue our needle-wielding hero with much of a voice, stifling our chance of a good chorus.

A small, entrepreneurial team of modders had the same desire and, in mere weeks, have managed to make such an addition a reality. Their mod not only allows one to stand alongside Sherma, but singing her song in front of other NPCs will get distinct reactions, just as the needolin does, making it a remarkably well-rounded addition to the roguelike.

In the announcement clip, you can see Silk walking up and joining in with Sherma, harmonizing beautifully in the deep, dark cavern. But then, Silk goes over to another bystander, starting again, and they nod in approval. Magic! Soon, she's by a Bell Beast doing the same thing, and the creature vibrates so strongly the whole screen shakes. Remarkable.

The mod is here!Grab your needle and your bell, and spread your song all across Pharloom with the mod "Hornet Sings" !Sprites - @Syncinfl0ow (me)Programming - @VoidBaroness Voice of Hornet - @Alycoris Download here! https://t.co/Y9GO2XvDk0#silksong #silksongfanart https://t.co/0yGaTtwSOo pic.twitter.com/ADyPhxCfWhOctober 12, 2025

It's a wonderful piece of work, bringing something small but significant to the overall gameplay. For a game whose lore relies so heavily on spoken word and the oral tradition, this deepens that connectivity, and the fact it's from an outside creative team only makes it even more special.

The artist is known as Syncinfl0ow, a large Hollow Knight fan who's continually creating work related to these games. VoidBaroness provided the programming, while Alycoris is the voice of Hornet, the provider of those delicate, pleasing tones.

Combined, they've put together a little bit of magic here. I will be advising all Silksong players who can to add this to their game, spreading Sherma's song far and wide.

Silksong voice actor behind Shakra says Team Cherry would give the same advice players shared: if something feels really hard, "maybe that's a sign" you should explore more