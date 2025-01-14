The folks behind some of the best anime-style games of the past 5 years have a cyberpunk game out this week, and it's my first must-try Metroidvania of 2025

You're basically guaranteed a good time when Team Ladybug and WSS Playground get together, so the former's upcoming cyberpunk Metroidvania game Blade Chimera immediately had my attention. It's out on Steam and Nintendo Switch this Thursday, January 16, per the website of co-publisher Playism , and it's got a demo out now. I gave it a play and quickly fell back in love with that Team Ladybug style, so I reckon I know what I'm doing this weekend.

Team Ladybug is known for Metroidvania hits like Touhou Luna Nights and – I'm serious about this – Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth-. The hyphens are very important, people. WSS Playground typically plays a support or publishing role, but it's got a heck of an eye for games; you may know the company from the likes of Xemono's Needy Streamer Overload or the more recent Boyhood's End from Buriki Clock.

"Blade Chimera" 3rd Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Blade Chimera is obviously closest to Touhou Luna Nights and Record of Lodoss War, but its sci-fantasy setting and sharpened pixel art immediately jump out. You play as a demon hunter named Shin, partner with a sentient sword spirit named Lux, and use a remarkably large arsenal of guns and skills to mop up what certainly feels like a post-apocalyptic Osaka, Japan.

Shin has about three Resident Evil suitcases worth of progressively flashier guns stashed away somewhere, but Lux is arguably the real star given her ability to create objects and cover, augment platforming, and fill a huge range of utility roles. I've only learned so much from the demo and trailers, but it's already clear that there's huge potential depth to progression, and the game feels lush so far. Team Ladybug's still got it.

