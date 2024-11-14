Sonic the Hedgehog's associate lore manager shares an important correction: Sonic is still homeless and "always has been"

Did you know Sonic the Hedgehog was homeless? I'll be honest, I'd never really given it much thought until today. Where do the characters in video games go when I turn the game off? I don't know, I don't really care. Maybe that makes me heartless, but not as heartless as Chris Hernandez, the Sonic lore manager who reaffirmed that Sonic is, indeed, without a home, after an incorrect draft of a comic made it to publication and dared to give the blue blur a home to call his own.

As reported by Automaton , in the print version of the Sonic the Hedgehog Annual 2025 comic, the fact file states "Sonic lives in Green Hill Zone, the first level of the original game." As far as homes go, this one certainly makes sense for Sonic. Why else would that be where our adventures with him started?

Obviously, fans were happy the hedgehog had finally found a place to lay his head, and where better than the lush Green Hill Zone? There must be plenty of hedges there. But then in came Hernandez.

Sorry to burst the bubble so late here! This was something we caught early on but it looks like an older draft got through on accident. Sonic doesn't have a home, he's still a drifter. Will work on making sure this doesn't happen again! Thanks for catching this!💙🦔 https://t.co/y389FgvxcjNovember 13, 2024

"Sorry to burst the bubble so late here! This was something we caught early on but it looks like an older draft got through on accident," he explains as a quote tweet to a fan announcing Sonic finally has a home. "Sonic doesn't have a home, he's still a drifter. Will work on making sure this doesn't happen again! Thanks for catching this!"

There's an almost sinister undertone in that last line, "Will work on making sure this doesn't happen again!" Maybe Sonic is trying to save up for a home, but any time he collects enough rings they give him a little punch so he drops them all and has to start from scratch again.

In reply to his tweet, one fan asks, "Sonic is homeless???" along with a crying emoji, to which Hernandez replies with a gif of two astronauts staring at Earth, one saying, "Always has been."

I suppose it makes sense for a creature as fast as Sonic to not need a home. He can be anywhere so quickly, so why would he need a stable base? He really could just run until he found somewhere comfy to have a little nap.

If you want to see more of Sonic in all his homeless glory, check out the best Sonic games of all time.