Marvel's Wolverine reportedly loses its creative director to Xbox's Perfect Dark as Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart leads step up to fill the void

There's reportedly been a bit of a change in the development team for Marvel's Wolverine , with two of the leads behind Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart reportedly taking over from the previous creative director and game director.

That's according to a new report from Game File ( via VGC ), which claims that Rift Apart creative director Marcus Smith and game director Mike Daly will be taking those same roles for the upcoming Wolverine game. They'll apparently be replacing previous creative director Brian Horton, who reportedly departed the studio this summer to work on Xbox's Perfect Dark reboot, as well as game director Cameron Christian, who's claimed to be staying at Insomniac Games, just holding a different role.

Game File says that, according to its sources, the Wolverine dev team alterations come due to creative decisions surrounding the game. Smith and Daly have plenty of experience that should hopefully bode well for the upcoming release – Rift Apart is an excellent PS5 game itself, of course, but the pair also held those same director roles on Marvel's Spider-Man 2 . On top of that, Smith was a creative director on Marvel's Spider-Man and Miles Morales, while Daly was a lead designer on the two. Needless to say, they know their superhero games, and while we still don't know exactly how Marvel's Wolverine will actually play, it sounds like the pair will be well placed to help bring it to life.

Despite being revealed over three years ago now, much of Marvel's Wolverine is still a mystery. We've still not seen a gameplay trailer, and no release window has been given, either – we just know that it's set to be a PS5 exclusive. Things are clearly ticking away behind the scenes, though, so hopefully we'll hear more about it before long.

