Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is "by far" the "biggest and longest game that MachineGames have ever done" with nearly 4 hours of cutscenes

Modern Wolfenstein developer MachineGames is taking some big swings with its new project, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and that includes the game's scope. Indy's adventure is apparently going to be the lengthiest game the studio has ever put together.

"By far this is the biggest and longest game that Machine Games have ever done," creative director Axel Torvenius said in a rapid-fire interview session with MinnMax. He doesn't get specific about the exact hour count, but according to HowLongToBeat, Wolfenstein: The New Order and Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus both clock in around the 11-17 hour range, depending on much side content you undertake. With Indy placing more emphasis on puzzles and exploration, it's easy to see how it might eclipse the studio's previous games.

Asked how many hours of cutscenes are in the game, Torvenius says "there's roughly three hours and 45 or 40 minutes or something along those lines. It's a lot." That's roughly in line with the non-interactive parts of Wolfenstein 2, as YouTube supercuts of that game's cutscenes run between three and four hours, depending on the fan who's doing the editing.

141 Rapid-Fire Questions About Indiana Jones And The Great Circle - YouTube Watch On

The whole interview is a fun watch if you're jonesing for more details on the game. Some other key info includes the fact that, unlike the missteps of Star Wars Outlaws, Indy will feature no instant fail stealth missions. We also learn for certain that this is the Indiana Jones game Todd Howard pitched back in 2009, and the basic story outline of the Great Circle has survived for 15 years. (Also, yes, we've already corrected that "Indiana James" typo.)

Bethesda's Todd Howard told Troy Baker he didn't want him to star in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, but after "a blind taste test, people chose you every time."