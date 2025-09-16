Hollow Knight: Silksong's second patch is live on Steam's public-beta branch with bug fixes and more, and Team Cherry says we can "expect a few more additions and tweaks before full release"

Hollow Knight: Silksong developer Team Cherry has been hard at work on the Metroidvania's second post-release patch, which it's now "getting close to finalizing."

In a new post on Steam, Team Cherry explains that "where the first patch dealt mainly with critical issues, this next one focuses on a few still remaining, while also cleaning up some bugs around specific tools." It continues: "The current version of that patch is now live on the public-beta branch (version: 1.0.28626) if you'd like to test it for yourself. Expect a few more additions and tweaks before full release."

So what does this update have in store for us? For a start, there's a new "Dithering" effect in the Advanced video settings, which "reduces colour banding but can slightly soften the appearance of foreground assets." Without spoiling anything, one certain boss, which is fought in an arena filled with lava, is also being tweaked to ensure that it can't remain stuck below said lava going forward.

Similarly, a couple of out-of-bounds bugs are being patched, with fixes for "rare cases of Shrine Guardian Seth getting out of bounds during battle" and "further" reducing the chance of Silk Snippers getting stuck out of reach during the "Chapel of the Reaper battle." In addition, a softlock related to binding the Shaman Crest is being ironed out, and a bug that meant that the "Volt Filament damage multiplier" wasn't applying to "certain Silk Skills" has been eradicated.

One particularly nice non-bug-related tweak comes in the form of cocoon placement in some areas. "Cocoon positions in some locations updated to prevent it spawning in inaccessible areas," the patch notes read. That's great news for anyone who's had any (unfair) difficulties getting their rosaries back after a death.

If you want to see the full list of changes (so far), be sure to take a look at the Steam post. Notably, there are no boss nerfs this time around, which could be either very good or very bad news depending on how you feel about Silksong's difficulty.

