Hitman and 007: First Light developers know their James Bond gadgets need to be "more than just gimmicks"

The developers of Hitman are no strangers to creative gadgets - heck, they're known for a series that lets you disguise yourself in a chicken suit and use an exploding rubber duck or a, urm, literal fish to take out targets. And IOI Interactive is aiming to carry over that inventive thinking to James Bond's gadgets in the upcoming 007: First Light.

That's according to 007: First Light gameplay director Andreas Krogh, who told PC Gamer magazine that the team wanted Bond's arsenal of sometimes deadly toys to be "more than just gimmicks."

In 007: First Light's full-fat gameplay deep dive earlier this summer, we saw the rising agent drive fancy cars, pull off more than a few headshots, charm his way through certain conundrums, and most importantly, channel Agent 47's resourcefulness when infiltrating unfriendly territory. He has access to a cool laser watch used to stun foes or bring chandeliers flying to the ground, as well as a smoke bomb or any miscellaneous bits, like a lighter, he can use to his advantage.

"We wanted each gadget to feel practical, grounded, but fun and replayable to fit as many areas as possible," Krogh explained. "We also wanted them to feel distinct from each other, both visually and practically, so each have their own purpose. All in all, they should give the player a broad list of tools to fit [their] playstyle."

007: First Light is due to come out on March 27, 2026 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and the Nintendo Switch 2.

