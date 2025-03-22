GTA veteran's new open-world game will belong to everyone – almost like a wild mix of Roblox and Minecraft servers: "It won't just be ours"

A few GTA veterans have frankly bonkers ambitions for their first post-Rockstar game, which involves custom servers where pretty much anything is possible.

Former Rockstar North president and long-time GTA lead Leslie Benzies opened a new studio, Build A Rocket Boy, after his departure from the famed developer he spent nearly two decades working in. It's now gearing up to release Everywhere, an ambitious project which is being billed as an open world that contains explorable biomes and game modes, sure, but it also houses Roblox-style user-generated content and an entirely separate AAA game that looks an awful lot like GTA called MindsEye. Everything's in Everywhere (all at once?)

Ex-Rockstar North QA lead and current Build A Rocket Boy associate game director Adam Whiting explained a bit more about how the complicated project would actually work in an interview with Edge Magazine - the 409 issue covering MindsEye is out now, by the way.

"When we do release our open world, it won't just be ours – there'll be other players' versions of the open world as well," Whiting explained before comparing it to another sandbox giant where anything is possible. "It's almost like Minecraft servers – there are the official servers, but there are [also] custom servers with wacky stuff. Maybe there's a zombie apocalypse server you go on, or one where they wipe the map of our story and our characters, and tell their own narrative using our tools."

As impressive as MindsEye looks with all of its fancy car explosions and mocapped, porous faces, I'm guessing what'll make or break Everywhere is the user-generated stuff. Roblox itself contains countless 'hit' games - just look at how viral Dress to Impress was - and I remember 'Hunger Games' Minecraft servers that were doing the battle royale thing before battle royale games existed. Hopefully, Everywhere's tools are as impressive as they sound.

