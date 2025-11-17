Ghost of Yotei finds peace in violence and is unquestionably PS5's most relaxing revenge story

After a linear and gritty prologue, Ghost of Yotei mirrors Breath of the Wild with a sweeping release into its open world, much like Ghost of Tsushima already did with its rousing title intro back in 2020. But it's what comes after the ride into Ezo that gives the PS5-exclusive sequel a voice of its own. Under the shadow of Mount Yotei, Atsu's vengeful journey finds the freedom to be more than another prestige PlayStation blockbuster.

Perhaps the most shocking thing about Yotei – an iterative follow-up, as detailed in our Ghost of Yotei review – is that it never tries to be more complex or bigger than Tsushima, unlike Marvel's Spider-Man 2. This is neither good nor bad. It's a different approach to Sony's blockbuster behemoths. We repeatedly fall into the same discussions of PlayStation's first-party output feeling same-y, but it actually has more to do with the publisher limiting itself to a handful of genres than with its studios lacking style or expertise.

In fact, it's raw style and confidence that allow Yotei to make up for its half-baked bits and often disjointed narrative. It's got a rhythm of its own that drops the more usual structure of Tsushima and creates pockets of peace and quiet between the melodramatic scenes and gory swordfights.

Fluid brushstrokes

Ghost of Tsushima was one of those open-world games with a grave sense of urgency. The Mongols were this omnipresent and overbearing force slowly consuming the land Jin Sakai called home. This semi-justified the Assassin's Creed-like map and all the secondary content heavy in checklists and points of interest to burn through. If we had to compare, Atsu's tale of revenge in Yotei feels relaxed... to the point where it raises a number of questions the writing frequently has a hard time answering.

Knock-on effects aside, this is what the sequel needed to move closer to the more natural and free-flowing brand of adventure that Nintendo's last two mainline Zelda games cracked, as its creative directors pointed out. It's easy to see how Breath of the Wild and its follow-up also borrowed more than a few tricks from Bethesda's Skyrim playbook – which is all about true freedom and immersion – and that's the strand of DNA which separates Sucker Punch's Japan-set efforts from other open-world giants.

Though Ghost of Yotei is as stabby and samurai-heavy as this year's Assassin's Creed Shadows, it exists and thrives